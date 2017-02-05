Ginebra stuns Alaska to force rubber match

Barangay Ginebra overcame a sluggish first half to beat Alaska, 85-81, and force a do-or-die game in the quarterfinal round of Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Playmaker LA Tenorio scored 16 points, while Earl Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar had 15 points each to lead the Gin Kings.

Solomon Mercado posted 12 points and Joe Devance added 10 points also for Ginebra.

Calvin Abueva led Alaska with 20 points.

The rubber match is set on Tuesday.