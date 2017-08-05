Ginebra subdues Road Warriors in Pangasinan

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel thrashed Northern Luzon Expressway 110-97 ending the Road Warriors’ four-game winning streak on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

The Gin Kings proved unstop­pable in the second half smothering the Road Warriors with a 36-23 run en route to a comfortable 86-71 lead at the start of the payoff period.

Buffered by a commanding 22-point advantage (100-78) with seven minutes left in the game, the Gin Kings snatched the win, improving their win-loss record to 3-1.

Joe Devance led the Gin Kings with 23 points while import Justin Brownlee finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Playmaker LA Tenorio contributed 17 points, Japeth Aguilar added 10 points while the seven-footer Greg Slaughter had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Fuller scored 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Road Warriors, who suffered their first loss in five games. The Road Warriors were previously on a six-game winning run that started last conference. It has been the franchise’s longest winning run.

With NLEX’s loss, Meralco and Star, both carrying identical 3-0 win-loss records ascended to the top spot.

Scores:

GINEBRA 110 – Devance 23, Brownlee 22, Tenorio 17, Aguilar 10, Slaughter 10, Caguioa 8, Taha 6, Thompson 5, Ferrer 3, Cruz 3, Ellis 3, Marcelo 0, Mariano 0.

NLEX 97 – Fuller 20, Quinahan 12, Fonacier 11, Alas 10, Al-Hussaini 10, Mallari 10, Lastimosa 9, Tiongson 6, Rios 4, J. Villanueva 3, Monfort 2, Taulava 0, Soyud 0, Baracael 0.

Quarters: 26-24, 50-48, 86-71, 110-97.