Ginebra survives Star in OT, secures QF seat

Import Justine Brownlee posted 33 points and 10 rebounds as Barangay Ginebra San Miguel survived Star, 105-101, in overtime to gain a quarterfinal berth in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings outscored the Hotshots in the extra period, 10-6, to mark a 5-1 win-loss record and earn a quarterfinal slot.

Joe Devance and Greg Slaughter finished with 17 points each while LA Tenorio had 13 points and Japeth Aguilar contributed 12 points also for Ginebra.

With the Hotshots trailing by 92-95 all after Devance’s split free throws in the fading seconds, Hill got fouled by Aguilar as he attempted for a game-tying three-point shot with .6 ticks left at the end of the regulation.

Import Malcolm Hill, who led the Hotshots with 28 points, sank the three pressure-packed free throws to send the game into extension.

Star fell to 4-2 win-loss record.

Scores:

GINEBRA 105 – Brownlee 33, Devance 17, Slaughter 17, Tenorio 13, Aguilar 12, Thompson 7, Ferrer 4, Taha 2, Mercado 0, Cruz 0.

STAR 101 – Hill 28, Lee 22, Barroca 14, Ramos 11, Sangalang 10, Reavis 10, Maliksi 4, Jalalon 2, Melton 0, Simon 0, Pingris 0.

Quarters: 21-25, 40-45, 73-70, 95-95, 105-101.