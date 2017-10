Barangay Ginebra San Miguel routed TNT KaTropa, 121-94, on Monday to take Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Import Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 21 points. Joe Devance contributed 19 points while Greg Slaughter had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Josef T. Ramos