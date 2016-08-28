Ginebra thumps Star Hotshots, gains share of second spot

Japeth Aguilar and playmaker LA Tenorio led Barangay Ginebra to an exciting 116-103 victory over the Star Hotshots on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Aguilar delivered 21 points, including thunderous slams in the second half, along with six rebounds while Tenorio added 13 points plus five assists and import Justin Brownlee led the Gin Kings with 38 points on 16-of-26 shooting in the field including five triples and grabbed eight rebounds.

Solomon Mercado added 14 points and seven assists for the Gin Kings, who improved to 6-2 win-loss record. They are now tied with Mahindra in the second place with the same win-loss record.

Joel Wright posted 31 points and 13 rebounds with four steals to lead the Hotshots.

The Star Hotshots fell to 1-6 win-loss record.