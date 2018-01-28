Ginebra wards off SMB’s late comeback, snaps 3-game losing skid

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel stopped San Miguel Beer’s five-game winning streak with a hard-earned 100-96 win on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar scored 23 points while Jervy Cruz and Raymond Aguilar had 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Gin Kings, who notched their third win in six games.

San Miguel Beer suffered its first loss for a 5-1 win-loss record.

June Mar Fajardo led San Miguel Beer with 33 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Scores:

BARANGAY GINEBRA 100 – Tenorio 23, J. Aguilar 23, Cruz 17, R. Aguilar 16, Ferrer 11, Thompson 6, Mercado 2, Caguioa 2, Wilson 0.

SAN MIGUEL 96 – Fajardo 33, Ross 16, Lassiter 16, Santos 12, Lanete 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Pessumal 4, Heruela 2, Mamaril 0, De Ocampo 0.

Quarters: 19-33, 44-52, 75-66, 100-96.