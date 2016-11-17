Girl, 13, rescued in Bulacan bar

POLICE rescued a 13-year-old girl and arrested her alleged recruiter during an anti-human trafficking operation in Hanga, Santa Rita Exit in Guiguinto, Bulacan on Wednesday night. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Bulacan police director, said Jeniffer Espinola, 37, was arrested by Guiguinto police operatives led by Chief Insp. Rolando Geronimo, over a report from the victim’s mother that her daughter was hired by the suspect to work as VIP entertainer at Tampiko Bar in Barangay Santa Rita. Responding policemen found the girl entertaining some male customers during the rescue operation. Espinola is detained at Guiguinto police station and the case for violation of Republic Act 9208 was filed against her before the Provincial Prosecutors Office.