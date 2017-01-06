Girl, 8, suffocates inside borrowed car

An eight-year-old girl left sleeping inside a car died of suffocation in Port Area in Manila.

Jana Jumaday, a Grade 3 pupil at the Benigno Aquino Elementary School, was found dead Wednesday night.

Jumaday’s stepmother Janna Jacobe said the victim was left sleeping in the car that her husband borrowed from his sister. The entire family spent Tuesday in a mall and went home late at night.

Jacobe said they searched for Jana in their neighborhood but could not locate her.

“We asked around but no one could tell us where she was. Then my child said she was sleeping in the car when we all disembarked on Wednesday morning,” Jacobe said.

When they checked inside the vehicle, Jana was already dead.

Police invited Jacobe and her husband, Victor Papa for investigation.

Police found no external physical injuries on the child’s body.

Investigators said Papa can be charged with negligence resulting in homicide.