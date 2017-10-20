Girl dies as ‘Paolo’ lashes ARMM

A girl died while two other minors were injured after an uprooted coconut tree fell on them during the height of heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm (TS) “Paolo” at 2 p.m. in Pangu­taran, Sulu Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) on Friday.

The Sulu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council identified the fatality as Nor Azizah Ganih, 6, while the two other injured children were Aldren Jamel Pedrong, 8, and Arnisa Pedrong, 6.

Raylindo Aniñon, director of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), said that TS “Paolo” damaged about 193 houses, 51 of them considered as totally destroyed.

Most of the damaged houses are in the towns of Tapul, Pata, Kalingalang Caluang, Pandami, Pangutaran, Banguingui, Parang, Panamao and Hji Panglima Tahil.

Similarly in Tawi-tawi, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed that heavy rains TS “Paolo” brought caused displacements.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesman, however, said they have yet to determine the exact number of displaced households in the affected areas.

“We already discussed that there were displacements but we still do not have the numbers,” Marasigan told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

The NDRRMC also monitored incidents of flooding, landslides and power outages in provinces of Surigao del Norte, Misamis Oriental and Zamboanga City.

“Likewise, report on the declaration of a State of Calamity in Zamboanga City due to continuous heavy rains was monitored and shall be confirmed through a resolution,” Marasigan added in a statement.