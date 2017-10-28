Girl hit by stray bullet in Caloocan

AN eight-year-old Grade 3 pupil is in critical condition after she was hit by a stray bullet in the head when a 12-gauge shotgun of a security guard accidentally went off Thursday night in Caloocan City. Police said Mecaila Magalyon of Pabahay Building, Sta Rita, Brgy. 188 Tala was playing with other children around 7 p.m. in front of the National Housing Authority (NHA) housing unit when a bullet from the service firearm of Florentino Singayan, a security guard of the housing unit who was making the rounds on the second floor of the building, hit her. She was brought to Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital where she was placed under observation after an operation. Singayan voluntarily surrendered to the police after the incident and is now facing charges of serious physical injury before the Caloocan City Prosecutors Office.

