Girl killed, 3 siblings hurt in Cebu fire

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl died while her three other siblings were injured in a fire that gutted their two-story shanty in Sitio Cabatuan, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Tuesday. Senior Fire Officer 2 Climaco Salisid of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, said Merry Julian Castellano was not saved from their burning shanty while her three other siblings – Geraldine Castellano, 12; Merry Geraldine, 7, and Dante, Jr., 4, sustained burns on their bodies. Salisid said they received the fire alarm at 9 p.m. and arrived at about 9:04 p.m. but the shanty had already been razed to the ground. The children’s father, Dante Castellano Sr., 40, said he left his four children who were already asleep on the floor of the upper portion of their shanty. Geraldine said she was awakened by the heat and saw the huge flames eating their house. She awakened her other siblings and was able to rescue Merry Geraldine and Dante but was not able to save Merry Julian because huge flames had already spread.