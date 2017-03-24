Girl, raped and slain in South Cotabato

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A five-year old girl was raped and brutally killed by her neighbor who had been arrested and jailed in Polomolok, South Cotabato. Police said the girl was found naked, bloodied with more a dozen stab wounds and her abdomen had been cut open when neighbors and village watchmen discovered her body late on Thursday. The suspect —Ben Balasbas, 29—was arrested in connection with the gruesome crime, but he denied the accusations. Police found his bloodied shirt but Balasbas—believed to be high on illegal drugs—told investigators he got the blood from a bird he just killed for dinner. The girl’s mother was away working when the incident happened. The victim was staying with her two other siblings in a room when she disappeared.

Al Jacinto