‘It’s A Girl Thing’ brings power to the teenager

“It’s A Girl Thing,” an international festival designed to inspire, educate and empower teenage girls while celebrating the privilege of being a young woman, is coming to the Philippines.

Brought to the country Branded, the co-producers of YouTube FanFest and co-produced by Globe Live, It’s A Girl Thing is coming off from its successful stop in Singapore.

The format is part live show and part experiential festival including fan meet and greets, workshops and brand experiences aligned to the spirit and themes of the event.

Fans will be invited to join international social stars and celebrities Bethany Mota, Remi Cruz and Niomi Smart along with locals Janina Vela, Kiana Valenciano, Pamela Swing, Abby Asistio, Renee Dominique and Riva Quenery. More names will be announced as the event nears.

The multicultural and inclusive event empowers women as a united community; promotes positive personal development and explores key social issues such as anti-bullying, positive body image, racism, cultural challenges and opportunities, self-worth and the expectations of the future.

“It’s a Girl Thing empowers teenage girls and addresses key social issues that affect them. Being a teenager in today’s society is tough so after a successful pilot event in Singapore, we are thrilled to be bringing It’s a Girl Thing to Manila,” Branded CEO Jasper Donat shared in a statement.

“The rise of original content creators has given the youth of today more individuals to look up to and gain inspiration from. Together with platforms like YouTube, creators now have a venue to reach a global audience. Having them all come together in an event like It’s a Girl Thing allows us to bring some of the best vloggers closer to their fans so they can spark positivity to more girls here in Manila. Not only will the girls meet their favorite creators, but we are proud to also shed light on significant topics particularly cyber wellness,” noted Joe Caliro, Globe senior advisor for creative marketing and multimedia business.

To introduce the upcoming festival, local YouTube content creaters gathered at Bonifacio Global City and provided a teaser of what to expect at the live festival in November.