Girlfriend moves in with male celeb—with her whole family!

This male celebrity (MC) loves his girlfriend (GF) so much, he can’t wait for them to get married. In fact, he’s brought her home with him. Yes, they’ve been living together for a while now, constantly talking about tying the knot.

But here’s the rub—it’s not just GF living in the male celebrity’s house. She’s taken her whole family with her! Long story short, MC is supporting GF’s parents and siblings now, which is why he is working to the bone. What’s worse, MC is deep in debt to his close friends, which he also has to pay.