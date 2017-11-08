Girlfriend’s testimony leads cops to Grab driver’s killer — report

THE suspect in the killing of a driver of a transport network company (TNC) surrendered to authorities after his girlfriend provided police with evidence which placed him at the scene of the crime, according to a radio report on Wednesday.

Pasay police placed under its custody Narc “Niko” Tulod Delemios after he gave himself up on Tuesday night following a testimony from Giselle Capati who informed authorities that her boyfriend used her cell phone to book a ride with Grab on October 26, the same night that its driver, Gerardo Maquidato Jr., was found dead, the report said.

At the same time, authorities recovered Maquidato’s car in Tarlac City on Tuesday night, the report said.

Maquidato was found dead on Bonanza Street in Pasay City. He was shot in the head.

Police said a murder case was also filed against Delemios in 2015. ROSVEL DIAZ