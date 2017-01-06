Girls Got Game empowers Pinays through sports

Girls Got Game (GGG) believes that one of the best ways to empower the Filipina is by giving them a sound mind and body through sports.

“Being an athlete, we have been wanting or have been looking for ways to give back. And this became a platform for athletes who want to give back and it goes beyond monetary support or donation,” GGG co-founder and co-managing director Krizanne Ty told The Manila Times.

Ty, a former member of the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles, said that GGG helps low-income girls who want to excel in sports.

“There are few sports camps for girls. And since they don’t have the opportunity, they would not get and know how to play any sports.”

“Our vision really is to empower young women through sports. What we want to focus on is their positive development at the puberty stage. Instead of being lured to drugs and other vices, or teenage pregnancy, we want to divert their attention to sports,” Ty said.

GGG’s first four-day sports camp was held on May 21, 2015 in Quezon City where young girls learned how to play basketball, volleyball and football. Sports luminaries like Gretchen Ho gave inspirational talks to the participants.

“Our athletes can give jerseys or balls but what is more important is they give learning. They spend time with the kids, they teach the kids and impart something they love the most.”

The members of the GGG team are Nikka Arcilla, Michiko Soriano, Cyril Sazon, Roanna Medina, Trish Ayson, Ivana Agbayani, Karla Bello, Fatima Tolentino, Aurora Adriano, Nikki Alcantara, Alice Dela Pena, Che Marcaida, Nina Gonzalez, Jandric Lim, Wiji Marcelino and Enzo Mangubat. All 16 are active athletes from different sports among them basketball, volleyball, athletics, swimming, tennis, muay thai and golf.

Some of the places that GGG has visited since 2015 were the Jaime Hilario Integrated School – La Salle in Bagac, Bataan, Gawad Kalinga in Marcelo Village, Paranaque, and Barangay Santolan.

In September last year, GGG extended its reach to Mindanao, holding its first sports camp in Davao. Ty said that they plan to hold a sports camp in the Visayas this year.

Ty added that GGG always aim to surround the camp participants with inspiring role models.

She named Milo and Gatorade as faithful supporters of their advocacy.

GGG was included in the amateur sports event category shortlist of finalists during the Sports Industry Awards 2015.

Ty explained that they want to inculcate deep values to the participants not just the competitiveness that goes with sports.

“We want them to learn the values that we’ve got through sports — discipline, confidence, respect, setting goals, leadership, hard work, determination, winning and losing,” Ty said