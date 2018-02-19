Give your business a ‘lift’ with Bishamon

Considered as the backbone of automotive repair and maintenance centers, car lift systems are a crucial element for efficiency and fast after sales service of any car dealer or repair shop. With reliability and dependability as the key element to sustain profitability, investing in the right equipment can make or break a company.

For decades, Bishamon automotive lift systems have been the standard and the preferred brand of lift systems in both the international and domestic auto industry. Bishamonlifters dominates 75 percent of the Japan automotive services industry and has been ISO 14001 certified since 2003. It is Japan’s most trusted brand due to its safety and build quality and is the only “made in Japan” car lift system in the country today.

For decades, car dealers such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, Isuzu, and Mazda dealers have been using Bishamon lifters because of its reliability. “It carries a lifetime warranty, plus the availability of parts and after sales service means a lot to our business. We have been using Bishamon lifters for the past 37 years and it needed servicing once only in 2011. All you do is take care of the grease for the moving parts and the lifters just keeps on going without any hassle,” explained Jason Dipasupil of Baguio City, owner of a popular car shop.

Bishamon quality has been tested to still work despite being subjected to natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and even zero maintenance.

Founded in 1949 by YasuoSugiura of Sugiyasu Iron Works, Bishamon Lifters is Japan’s number one car lift system and is a globally recognized brand for its reliability and build quality. Bishamon is exclusively distributed by Emicor Incorporated since 1980 and is the choice of car dealers nationwide.