Give Rody more time – Enrile

FILIPINOS should not judge President Rodrigo Duterte based on his performance during his first 100 days in office, former senator Juan Ponce Enrile said on Monday.

“Let us not be too impatient. We need time. Do not judge him by his achievements after 100 days. He has six years to attain his goals, dreams and aspirations for the country. We are not used to rigidity. Let him do his job. Who knows, he may succeed,” Enrile said.

Based on the body count in the war against illegal drugs, the former lawmaker said Duterte appears to be succeeding in his goal to stamp out the drug menace.

“Based on the body count, he seems to be succeeding. We have a pro-active president. He is doing his responsibilities,” Enrile told reporters.

Police records showed that more than 3,000 people have been killed since Duterte took office on June 30.

Enrile admitted that Duterte has created “too much wave” in his fight against illegal drugs.

A report from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said drug addiction remains a major problem.

But Enrile said drug addiction problems in other countries are worse, such as in the United States where several syndicates actively promote the use of illegal drugs. He said illegal drug use is a P60 billion industry in the US while the drug business in the Philippines is at more or less P10 billion.