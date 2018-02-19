Give your truck some attitude with alloy wheels

Alcoa, the inventor and global leader of forged aluminum wheels, rolled out the most advanced aluminum wheel alloy in 45 years. The new material opens the door for lighter weight wheels at increased strength with the same corrosion-resistant characteristics as the industry standard, also made by Alcoa.

“Alcoa is making truck wheel history with our innovative aluminum material,” said Tim Myers, president, Alcoa Wheel and Transportation Products. “No manufacturer has produced a wheel with an alloy superior to Alcoa’s 6061 material. Our MagnaForce alloy wheels open the door to production of the strongest, lightest wheels to increase fleet payload, improve fuel efficiency and enhance sustainability.”

Alcoa has been the industry leader since inventing the forged aluminum wheel in 1948 using an alloy it had developed for the aerospace industry. In 1968, Alcoa set the industry standard again when it launched its 6061 alloy for forged aluminum wheels. Alcoa’s 6061 material provided a strong, durable alloy, resistant to corrosion that is used to this day by all major forged aluminum wheel manufacturers. During that time, Alcoa’s experts have continually met increasing demands for lighter weight wheels, engineering products that today are 10 pounds lighter than wheels from 20 years ago, using the same alloy.

