Giving relaxation and getaways an ‘largely exclusive’ meaning

Tagaytay has always been a delight for folks in the metro because of its proximity to the big city, breathtaking sights, brisk weather, gastronomic destinations, and varied leisure activities. As such, it remains to be a favorite destination for quick getaways to relax and unwind.

Over the weekend, The Manila Times revisited tranquil Tagaytay upon the invitation of stately manor home Discovery Country Suites, which as always has designed a new offer for weary city folk whose getaway needs are of a distinct kind. This time, however, with summer approaching, they made sure to come up with a promotion that large groups will enjoy—a relaxing getaway that is upsized in every luxurious way possible.

Dubbed “Exclusively Yours,” the package is inclusive of the entire property, comprised of the seven themed suites Oxford, Nantucket, Nara, Siam, Ceylon, Saint-Tropez and Andalucia. These spaces, which are a home in themselves with large family areas, are elegantly designed with the inspiration of each city. Together, however, what with the property’s enchanting garden and heated outdoor Jacuzzi, the entire property becomes a private rejuvenating sanctuary.

Fun and flavors

The Exclusively Yours package further includes a choice of either a Barbecue Party to enjoy with the family or the Mimosa’s Mingle which is perfect for a group of friends.

At the helm of these gastronomic features is Executive Chef Jayjay Sycip who is known in Tagaytay for homegrown and hearty dishes using sustainable ingredients from the community.

For the Barbeque Party menu Sycip and his team have designed a menu of Tagaytay harvest greens for the salad; French Onion Soup; Grilled Pork Ribs barbecue, Grilled Chicken Barbecue in a skewers and Grilled beef brisket for the meat; Grilled Mussels for the seafood; Grilled corn in a cob, Potato Puree, Grilled Veggies and Steam rice for the starches; and Chocolate fondue, Fresh fruit skewers and Strawberry short cake for the dessert.

For the Mimosa’s Mingle, the menu starts with Scramble eggs with truffle on toast; Smoked Salmon Scramble Eggs on toast; Pate a choux with Smoked mackerel and cream cheese or Duck Rillete; Smoked Salmon Benedict or Country Benedict; Mushroom and Leek Quiche or Quiche Lorraine; and Spanish Tortilla with Chorizo.

“Now that Chef Jayjay is here, he has revamped the menu with these specialties for the Exclusively Yours package. The idea is for our guests to begin the day with a hearty breakfast at Restaurant Verbena for 25 people made from farm-fresh ingredients. And while savoring these local comfort dishes, visitors can also feast their eyes at the gorgeous view of Taal Lake and Volcano from Verbena’s veranda,” Angela Padilla, Director of Marketing Communications of Discovery Country Suites told The Manila Times in an exclusive interview.

“In addition to these, we chose to offer Barbeque Party because at the end of the day a lot of people gravitate towards meat. Given that we have a garden, it’s the perfect party for friends and family.

“On the other hand, for our concept for Mimosa Mingle, we wanted to target the so called ‘Titas of Manila’—the regular city traveler and who enjoy being with their friends. But of course, both parties cater to family and friends who just want to get together and relax away from the busy metro,” she continued.

Hassle-free luxury

Starting with a weekday rate of P133, 000 for the entire property (except Restaurant Verbena which will still accept walk-ins), Janice Tiambeng, director of Sales and Marketing meanwhile explained they designed the package well aware that there are no exclusive homes that offer hassle-free luxury in Tagaytay.

“I honestly think there are no other places you can rent in Tagaytay that offer the same kind of accommodation as this. The perks, the value that comes with the rate, the exclusivity and the service, that’s what makes Exclusively Yours different,” she pointed out.

“To start with, you don’t have to get stuck in traffic or wait in line at restaurants, which always happen these days in Tagaytay. With this, visitors can truly experience the tranquility of this destination and spend an overnight treated with Discovery’s signature ‘Service that’s All Heart,’ and the convenience of feeling at home,” Tiambeng ended.

The Exclusively Yours offering is available until February 2019.

Discovery Country Suites is located at 300 Calamba Road, San Jose, Tagaytay City, 4120 Philippines. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 5298172, email reservations@dcs.discovery.com.ph or visit http://www.discoverycountrysuites.com.