Giving ‘What Women Want’– exactly

A fashion show for women of all sizes

In celebration of Women’s Month, retail giant SM Store mounted a runway show giving “What Women Want”—styles and designs exactly suited to different body types and personalities.

Held at SM Store Makati the show opened with Coco Cabana’s 2018 Summer Collection featuring stylish swimwear and resort wear. Hot trends from house brand SM Woman included hyper botanicals, fun and flirty ruffles, classic black and white ensembles, pretty pastels, shipshape nauticals, and sleek and sexy metallic numbers.

Runway models were joined by celebrities Ruby Rodriguez, Bituin Escalante, Radha Cuadrado and Frenchie on the catwalk confidently strutting the runway in their plus-sized outfits.

The fashion show also served as the launch of a month-long toast to women with an ongoing sale on all women’s items, ranging from 50-off to buy-one-take-one and freebies from brands participating in the Women’s Month sale.