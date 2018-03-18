Glaiza de Castro is ‘Contessa’

Talented GMA Network actress Glaiza de Castro takes over the station’s top-rating “Afternoon Prime” lineup today in a challenging drama titled, “Contessa.”

“I feel very honored I was chosen for this project,” gushed the 30-year-old leading lady. “The role itself of a woman who changes identify is challenging at napakalaking responsibility niya. It just means na ganun kalaki ang tiwala sa akin ng GMA and na-appreciate ko na binibigyan nila ako ng important projects that will enhance my skills as an actor.”

After being accused and imprisoned for a crime she did not commit, de Castro as Bea Ressureccion is determined to seek revenge on those who took everything and everyone she loved away from her. Seeking justice and redemption she picks herself up from the ground and finds strength in a new identity as Contessa.

Playing very important roles in the series are Contessa’s leading men: Geoff Eigenmann as Gabriel Caballero, a self-made man and a successful OFW who returns to the country when his brother is murdered; and Jak Roberto as Santiago “Jong” Generoso, Jr., Bea’s closest and most reliable friend who is secretly in love with her.

Adding star power to this series are Gabby Eigenmann, Lauren Young and Mark Herras in special participating role.

Contessa further features two of the industry’s seasoned and respected actresses, namely Chanda Romero and Tetchie Agbayani.

Completing the all-star cast are Leandro Baldemor, Dominic Roco, Bernadette Allyson, Melissa Mendez, Tanya Gomez, Karel Marquez, Phytos Ramirez, Denise Barbacena and Will Ashley.

Contessa is directed by Albert Langitan of “Impostora,” and premieres today after “Eat Bulaga.”