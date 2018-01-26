Glaiza de Castro’s lifelong pledge

Two days before her birthday, Glaiza de Castro spent her whole afternoon at the Valenzuela Special Education Center, a public school for children with special needs in Valenzuela City. There, the actress interacted with the children, talking and playing games with them. Of course, there were the endless request for selfies and Glaiza was only too happy to oblige. She capped the afternoon by giving them gifts.

This is not the first time that Glaiza went to this school. It was 2015 when she went there and sang for the special children. “From then on, I’ve visited the kids on several occasions. Isa sila sa mga tao who I really love. Siguro, one of the reasons is there is a member of my family who also has special needs, so I understand them, and I want to make them happy in my own little way,” she shared with Showbuzz.

She was particularly happy to see a good number of the children showing much improvement. They even sang and danced for her. “They inspire to continue with this ministry to help them. I said ‘ministry’ because I am not alone in what I do—my family is with me.”

Besides helping special children, Glaiza and her family, also support struggling Christian churches in provinces. One of them is a local congregation in Mulanay, Quezon whose members hold their worship services under a roofed make-shift church. “The place that serves as their church does not even have walls at lupa lang talaga, ni hindi sementado. But the members of the church don’t seem to mind it. They worship there every Sunday. ‘Yung faith nila, nakakahanga. So ngayon, tumutulong kami in building a small church na sementado so that when it rains, hindi sila mababasa.”

Helping churches is not a new thing for Glaiza. She grew-up seeing how her parents, even with their humble salaries, support churches. She further embraced this when a member of her family decided to be a pastor in the south. “Isipin mo, they left their comfortable lives in the city and lived a simpler and more frugal life in far places to preach the Word of God. Because they do it full time, they live on the little support that they get from us and from other Christians and churches.”

With her kind heart, Glaiza’s birthday wish is for the special children and the Malunay congregation.” I want to continue helping people. That’s the least that I can do. A part of what I earn in showbiz is really allocated in doing this. So my wish is also for projects to come consistently so that I will have the resources to continue helping them.”

Currently, Glaiza is busy taping for her new series on GMA Network, “Contessa.”

“It’s not an easy project. Mas mahirap pa siya sa ‘Encantadia’ because it’s more demanding emotionally, so Contessa, I feel like I am enrolled in school. I learn a lot every taping day and it always excites me when I learn something new.”

***

After seven years, Camille Pratts and Neil Ryan Sese reunite in a new series called, “Close To You.” The two Kapuso stars first appeared together in the successful primetime series “Munting Heredera” in 2011.

With Neil showing much promise in that series, he is cast as Camille’s leading man for this new project and both are very happy with turn of events.

“We know each other already at hindi na kailangan ng malaking adjustment. Nagtatawanan nga kami because in Munting Heredera, siya at nagpapahirap sa akin and now, siya na nagpapakilig,” laughed Camille.

Neil on the other hand is still unable to believe he is headlining a series with Camille. Used to doing villain roles, he knows he has his work cut out for him a s lead. “ Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this to come. I was already happy with the roles I’ve been getting—magaganda naman sila at markado. Close To You is a welcome change for me although I already feel some pressure,” he after the first story conference was held for the show.

Before they start their regular taping, Neil and Camille will undergo a series of workshop, along with younger cast members Bruno Gabriel and Ayra Mariano.

***

It’s the best of both worlds for Andre Paras as he tries to balance his time for his two loves—showbiz and basketball. The six-foot-three Kapuso actor is one of the ace players of basketball team AMA in the PBA D League.

As difficult as it is to juggle his time, Andre is enjoying it. “I cannot imagine myself not playing basketball. Even when my acting assignments were coming one after another, I’d still find time to play with friends and former teammates. That’s how much I love the game.”

Currently, Andre is busy for TV with the Sunday series “Sirkus” with Mikoy Morales and Mikee Quintos which premiered a week ago, as well as the upcoming primetime series, “Sherlock, Jr.” headed by Ruru Madrid, which premieres on Monday. Add to these, Sunday noontime show Sunday Pinasaya.

So how does Andre divide his time? “I’m strict in following my schedule. Our training is in the morning so the rest of the day, I can do my taping. I also talk to my coach and my producers about my schedule and they understand naman,” he replied.

Happy he hasn’t had to choose between basketball and acting so far, Andre explained, “I enjoy basketball a lot. It gives me a different high when I’m in the hardcourt playing. I’m just thankful that I have my team right now. It’s a young team but I could say that it’s got a lot of promise.”

***

SHORTS… There’s a new hit in the music scene amusingly titled, “Ayoko Nang Makinig Ng Love Song.” It has a very catchy tune that the moment you listen to it, you will find yourself humming along, and the lyrics are simple but so true. The song was written by Joven Tan and sang by new recording artist Brian Gazmen, an Atenean, who is bent on making a name not only as a singer but as an actor as well.

… Do not miss this Saturday’s episode of “Magpakailanman” entitled “FB Poser.” The story is about a teenager who lost her self-esteem because thinking she isn’t beautiful enough. La Nueva Contravida Kyline Alcantara plays the lead together with Jeric Gonzales who is also her co-star in the high-rating primetime series “Kambal, Karibal.”