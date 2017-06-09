GLAM ENGLISH GENT

Hackett London

Inspired by the contemporary English gent, the aim is to fill his wardrobe requirements no matter where he is in the world. Both Hackett London and Hackett Mayfair collections are split into three themes; English Elements, English Riviera and Man in the Caribbean. Complementing the outfits are luxury leather pieces like the wallet for an iPhone or Android, credit cards and cash.

Hackett stores are found at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central and Rustan’s Makati among others.