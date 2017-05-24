Glencore in talks with Bunge about possible combination

NEW YORK: Commodities giant Glencore has approached US agribusiness firm Bunge about a “possible consensual business combination,” the company said Tuesday.

Shares of Bunge surged on reports of the talks, which were confirmed in the Glencore statement, released in mid-afternoon.

However, the company cautioned that “Following this informal approach … discussions may or may not materialise and there is no certainty that any transaction will occur.”

Switzerland-based Glencore is a mining and commodity giant that owns hard assets and trading units, and operates in metals, energy and agriculture. In 2016, it had revenues of $177.4 billion.

Bunge is a global producer and processor of oilseeds, grains and other agricultural goods, as well as producer of ethanol in Brazil and global trader of sugar. It had 2016 revenues of $42.7 billion.

Glencore’s approach to Bunge is a sign it has turned a corner after a two-year slump in commodity prices that prompted chief executive Ivan Glasenberg to scrap dividends, sell assets and trim debt.