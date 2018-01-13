A glimpse of cultural heritage

Mall goers had the rare opportunity to have a glimpse of the life and works of some of the country’s premiere artists and artisans during the “Haligi ng Harayang Pilipino” exhibit at S Maison.

A joint partnership between SMaison and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the event featured a back to back exhibit of awardees of the Order of the National Artists, and the Gawad ng Manlilikha ng Bayan.

The Order of National Artists (Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) is the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts, namely: Music, Dance, Theater, Visual Arts, Literature, Film, Broadcast Arts, and Architecture and Allied Arts. The order is jointly administered by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Cultural Center of the Philippines and conferred by the President of the Philippines upon recommendation by both institutions.

The Gawad ng Manlilika ng Bayan (GAMABA) or The National Living Treasures Award, on the other hand, is conferred on a person or group of artists recognized by the Government of the Philippines for their contributions to the country’s intangible cultural heritage.

The presence of GAMABA awardees during the event, and a capsule exhibit of some of their works, showcased our country’s rich cultural tapestry from as far north as Kalinga province to as far south as Tawi Tawi. Among those who graced the event were graced the event were Teofilo Garcia from San Quintin Abra who is known for his katukong; Blaan mat weaver Estelita Bantilan from Sarangani Province, Lake Cebu; and Panay Bukidnon epic chanter Federico Caballero from Calinog, Iloilo.

CCA officials Deputy director Rico Pableo Jr, Executive Director Marichu Tellano, Committee Head for Dance Shirley Halili-Cruz, Head for Visual Arts and exhibit curator Egai-Talusan Fernandez, Committee Head for Dramatic Arts Dessa Quesada, Sub commissioner on the Arts, Teddy Co, as well as GAMABA chairperson Marian Pastor were on hand to give full support to the event. SM SVP warmly welcomed them for Marketing Millie Dizon and S Maison Assistant Mall Manager Grace Mindanao.

During the program, the Bayanihan Folk Dance Company interpreted a masterpiece by National Artist for Dance Lucrecia Reyes-Urtula and National Artist for Music Lucrecia Kasilag through a dance; and Dr. Michael Coroza read an excerpt from “Rubdob sa Tag-init” Summer Solstice by National Artist for Literature Nick Joaquin. The Keheligal Dance Troupe and Yakan Family Ensemble both performed their traditional dance.

Guests were elated when the Nightingales interpreted the music of National Artists Lucio San Pedro and Levi Celerio’s Ugoy ng Duyan and Gaano Ko Ikaw Kamahal, respectively.