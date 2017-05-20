A glimpse of Muslim culture and history

A visually creative timeline of the history of Muslims in the Philippines. Artifacts like the Gabbang or bamboo xylophone and the Panolong. A wing-like representation of vernacular Maranao houses called Torogan. A visual representation of the map of Mindanao and Sulu where the seas, mountains and rivers stand proud.

These were some of the highlights of “Muslims of the Philippines: History and Culture exhibit,” which drew every day Filipino to learn more about the roots of our brothers and sisters in the south. A collaboration of TAO Inc., Anak Mindanao (Amin) Partylist and SM Malls, the exhibit curated by Marian Pastor Roces displayed cultural artifacts, photos and timeline frames of the culture Muslims have shared with the Filipinos for the past 600 years.

During the exhibit’s launch at SM’s North Edsa’s The Block, Amin partylist Representative Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman welcomed guests with a heartfelt message, expressing hope that the exhibit could help Filipinos have a better understanding towards the tradition and culture of the Muslim community and peace and unity for everyone.

Members of the Muslim community led by ARMM Governor Mujiv Sabbihi Hataman also proudly shared their rich culture, with guests that included Museo ng Kaalamang Katutubo Museum Director Cora Alvina, TAO Inc.’s Marian Roces, NCCA Programming Division Chief Marichu Tellano and the Embassy of Vietnam Third Secretary Nguyen Tuan Linh.

The event also gave a glimpse of the rich Muslim culture via the performance of world class kulintang player and Gawad Tanglaw ng Lahi Awardee Mayo Butocan; the display colorfully woven and embellished traditional attires from the Maguindanaon, Yakan, Maranao, and Tausug; as well as traditional the sharing of Muslim delicacies and biscuits like the Hantak, Baulo, Panganan, Panyam, Putlih Mandi, Panggi-Panggi, Pali Kambing and Pan Pan.