A glimpse of Taiwanese contemporary art

“Blessing Manila”, a major exhibition of paintings and installation work by Taiwanese visual artist Yang Ding Xian is currently on view at the Yuchengco Museum.

Comprised of over forty works produced between 2007 to 2017, “Blessing Manila” serves as a retrospective of Yang Ding Xian’s recent practice over the past decade.

Yang Ding Xian reinterprets traditional Chinese art forms and symbols through modern media such as oil painting and installation. He pursued his art education at the Chinese Culture University, the National Taiwan Normal University Graduate Institute of Design and the China Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing.

Featured are selections from his series of paintings produced since 2007: Freedom of Line (2003-present) and Mountain (2007-present). These reflect his interest in expressing traditional Chinese painting techniques and calligraphic scripts with contemporary forms of expression. Other recent paintings and installation works explore the image of the butterfly as a quintessential symbol for transformation and change. These include his Blessing Taiwan, Blessing Manila and Butterfly Mandalas series (2013-present), which are comprised of circular oil paintings incorporating butterfly patterns as mandala motifs.

The collection also features an interactive sound installation titled “Dual Blessing Manila” that responds to the voices of viewers.

The Yuchengco Museum is located at the RCBC Plaza along Ayala Avenue, Makati City. Organized by the Hiraya Gallery, Blessing Manila will run until January 16.