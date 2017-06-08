Glitch hits BPI anew

AYALA-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) took back an earlier announcement that a systems glitch had been fixed, saying on Thursday it was still in the process of rectifying an internal error that caused the double-posting of certain transactions.

As a result, the bank’s online services, including automated teller machines, were again deactivated, but branches were opened until 7:30 p.m. anew to process transactions such as withdrawals manually.

“We acknowledge the concerns and frustrations you have raised since the internal data processing error occurred. We hear you and understand the inconvenience this matter may have caused you,” BPI said in a statement on Thursday.

The glitch resulted in some transactions between April 27 and May 2 being double-posted on June 6.

BPI, the country’s third largest lender, has more than 800 branches and 3,000 automated teller machines nationwide.

The listed universal bank, the region’s oldest, did not promise to fix the issue within the day, only saying that “we aim to resolve the matter at the soonest time possible.”

Clients may continue using other services, such as credit cards, remittances, Swift international payments, equities, the online brokerage BPI trade, investments, and loans, BPI said.

“We expect complete restoration of services very soon, as we fully recognize your requirements ahead of the coming long weekend, including transactions via our electronic channels,” BPI said.

“We continue to stand behind the integrity of our clients’ accounts, and apologize for any inconvenience that this incident may have caused you,” it added.

On Wednesday, BPI and the central bank assured the public that the bank’s systems were not hacked.

The central bank said it would investigate unauthorized transactions reported by BPI clients.