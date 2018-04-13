‘Glitchless streak’ ends: MRT3 offloads passengers anew after train door malfunctions

THE Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) offloaded over 1,000 passengers on Friday morning, two weeks after undergoing maintenance service, after a door on one of its trains malfunctioned.

According to the MRT-3 management, a southbound train experienced a “door failure” at 8:01 a.m. and offloaded passengers at the Santolan-Annapolis Station.

The offloaded passengers were then accommodated by the next train, which arrived four minutes later at the station.

MRT-3 media relations officer Aly Narvaez said that the incident may have been a result of “passengers leaning on the door or forcing it open.”

The train will also undergo preventive maintenance and replacement of door components depending on the availability of spare parts, Narvaez added.

This is the first reported glitch in the MRT-3 service after its trains underwent general maintenance service during the Holy Week.

Before the maintenance, the management recorded a total of 50 glitches since the start of 2018 and 12 breakdowns in the month of March alone.

“Unloading incidents may happen anytime, just like in any other developed country. What we do is ensure that our maintenance and operations team undertake all the necessary measures to lessen the number of such incidents, so as not to cause inconvenience to our commuters,” the MRT-3 management said in a statement. GLEE JALEA