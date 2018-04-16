Global, Aguilas settle for draw

Global Cebu FC earned its first point in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 as it forced a 2-2 draw with Davao Aguilas FC on Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

The People’s Club came alive in the second half, erasing a two-goal deficit in the first half to gain its maiden marker following two losses.

Global Cebu, the last year’s runner-up, though remained at the cellar with a winless record. Davao Aguilas, on the other hand, stayed at the third spot with five points on a 1-2-0 win-draw-loss slate.

The Aguilas drew first blood as the Younghusband brothers connected on a brilliant play in the 20th minute. James beat his defender then dished out a fine pass to younger brother Phil, who converted through an easy tap-in.

Phil turned from scorer to passer as the longtime national team striker delivered a lovely corner kick that was headed home by Harrison Sawyer, giving the visiting Davaoeños a commanding lead at the half.

After getting denied by goalkeeper Nicholas O’Donnell from the penalty spot, Darryl Roberts pulled one back for the Cebuanos in the 66th via a solo effort.

With two minutes left in the regulation, Global eagerly sought for an equalizer. The Visayan squad’s aggression paid off when its former defender Dennis Villanueva was punished with a red card due to a hard tackle inside the box.

Wesley Dos Santos buried the ensuing penalty kick to complete Global’s dramatic victory.