Global arms watchdog starts talks on spy poison case

THE HAGUE: Diplomats were holding emergency talks on Wednesday on the poisoning of a former Russian spy, after the global chemical arms watchdog confirmed British findings that he was the victim of a nerve agent attack. Diplomatic sources said the closed-door meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had begun at its headquarters in The Hague. It was the second meeting of the body’s executive council in three days, and was called by Britain to discuss the findings of the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter last month in the British town of Salisbury. After deploying its experts to Salisbury, the OPCW last week issued a report, saying it confirmed “the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical.” It did not however publicly name the substance, which Britain says was a Novichok nerve agent of the sort first developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s. In a letter requesting Wednesday’s talks, the British delegation to the OPCW said it wanted “to brief state parties” on the events.

AFP