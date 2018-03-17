FORUM The Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dante A. Ang (sitting, second from left) is photographed with Dylan Jiang (sitting, left), executive vice chairman of GOBA foundation; former Zambales congresswoman Ma. Milagros Magsaysay and Wang Hon Bin, chairman of GOBA Foundation, after a ceremonial signing for a partnership for the Global Block Chain Technology Forum in May. Also in the photo are Potato Corner Chief Executive Officer Jose Magsaysay Jr. (standing, left), Jesus Vicente Magsaysay and Zhao Guangming. PHOTO BY JOHN MICAH SEBASTIAN
