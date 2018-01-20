Global bond sale successful – DoF

The government made a successful return to the international capital markets via 10-year global bond issue, the Finance department claimed on Friday, incurring lower interest costs compared to a similar exercise last year.

“The strong support … received in the international capital markets is a testament to the deepening investor confidence in the country’s newfound status under the Duterte presidency as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd claimed.

Of the $2-billion offering, $1.25 billion was allocated to participants of a switch exercise for 14 of the country’s outstanding dollar-denominated bonds maturing between 2019 and 2037.

The Finance department said the liability management exercise was in line with the government’s goal of achieving significant cost savings through the reduction of overall interest expenses.

The government’s initial yield guidance for the bonds due 2028 was 3.30 percent.

In January last year, the Philippines also successfully raised $2 billion from 25-year US dollar-denominated global bonds with a 3.7 percent coupon rate. The proceeds were used for budgetary support.

The latest transaction marks the first time since 2014 that the government has issued a 10-year dollar bond.

“The capital raised from this bond float plus the additional revenue take from the newly-implemented Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) law will help bankroll President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘Build Build Build’ program to modernize the country’s infrastructure, sharpen its global competitiveness and sustain rapid—and inclusive—growth as well as financial inclusion for all Filipinos,” Dominguez added.

Citigroup and Standard Chartered Bank acted as dealer managers for the switch exercise and were joint global coordinators for the new bond issuance.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, and UBS acted as joint deal managers and bookrunners for the issuance.

The US dollar-denominated notes obtained investment grade ratings of a provisional (P)Baa2 from Moody’s Investors Service and a ‘BBB’ long-term issue rating from S&P Global Ratings.