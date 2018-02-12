Global bows to Than Hoa in AFC Cup opener

Global Cebu FC opened its campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 with a narrow 0-1 loss to FLC Than Hóa FC on Saturday at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The People’s Club stood its ground until it collapsed in the endgame, conceding a late goal to the Lam Son Warriors.

“Defensively we played a good game and it was unfortunate that we lost,” said Global Cebu head coach Marjo Allado.

Despite stumbling to sour start, Allado remained upbeat with the remainder of their campaign.

”It is not the end of the world for us. We still have five games to play,” Allado said

Than Hóa clearly dominated on its home field, having more shots (15-4), attempts on-target (9-0), passes (395-252) and controlling most of the possession (61 percent-39 percent) against Global.

But the visiting Filipino club’s skipper and goalkeeper Patrick Deyto repeatedly deny any attack to frustrate the home squad.

Deyto and the rest of Global’s defense, however, was not able to stop Pape Omar Faye, who headed the ball home off a well-placed cross in the 74th minute.

Faye’s lone goal gave Than Hóa the first maximum points in the tournament, lifting the Vietnamese squad to the top of Group G.

Global will try to bounce back against Bali United FC of Indonesia in a home game on February 27 at Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.