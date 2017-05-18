Global Cebu braces for must-win match vs Home United

After blowing the opportunity to win their first match, Global Cebu FC now focuses on their second leg duel with the Home United FC in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup zonal semifinals on May 30.

Global must win their next match at the Jalan Besar Stadium after being held to a 2-2 draw by the Singaporean League side on Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“We are now focused on the second leg. That game would be very important to us. We have to really work on our efficiency especially with our defense with the set pieces,” said interim head coach Marjo Allado.

Allado admitted they blew a lot of chances to secure the win as their defense crumbled late in the game allowing Home United’s Stipe Plazibat to score the tying goal in the fifth minute of the stoppage time.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were doing really well but suddenly we lost our momentum. In the second half, we once again dominated and scored. We had a lot of chances but their goalkeeper was excellent,” Allado said.

The Cebu-based club had a promising first half as they dominated the possession with striker Darryl Roberts giving the home side a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

But the visiting club tied the score just minutes before halftime courtesy of Adam Swandi.

Center back Amani Aguinaldo, who was later sent off in the match following a dangerous tackle on an attacking player, took the lead back for Global early in the second half with a header in the 52nd minute.

Then came Plazibat’s tying goal in stoppage time that broke the hearts of Global Cebu fans.

“We are optimistic with our next game. We still have another game to win this. We just need to get the guys together and focus to try and come away with the win in Singapore,” said Roberts.