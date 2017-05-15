Global Cebu braces for tough game vs Home United

Global Cebu FC sees a tough match-up against Home United FC in the first leg of their zonal semifinals series in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Game time is set at 7:30 p.m. as the reigning Philippine champions try to score a win against the Singaporean club in their home turf.

“Definitely, the game tomorrow (today) should be a tough game because both teams finished on top of their group. It’s not an easy game for us at home but we are used to playing games like these,” said new Global Cebu head coach Marjo Allado, who replaced Japanese mentor Toshiaki Imai since the start of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

“For me now, there is no pressure. The focus here is to keep our mentality intact, keep on winning and get the three points at home,” Allado added.

Global Cebu will bank on top scorers Darryl Robers and Paul Mulders, who had three goals each in their group stage.

Azkals standouts Dennis Villanueva, Amani Aguinaldo, Patrick Deyto, Hikaru Minegeshi and Misagh Bahadoran will be also on deck to boost the club’s chances.

Allado said they would be using the same system for the continental stage.

“We cannot change anything in our system at the moment. We have to stick to the same routine as we had with Coach Imai in the tactics and everything,” he said.