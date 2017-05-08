Global Cebu clips JPV Marikina in PFL

Global Cebu FC started their campaign in the Philippine Football League (PFL) on a positive note after beating JPV Marikina FC, 2-1, at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna on Sunday.

The reigning Philippine champions relied on a late-game rally powered by the goals of defender Amani Aguinaldo and midfielder Paul Mulders to grab their first three points of the season.

With the win, Global Cebu is now tied with FC Meralco Sparks Manila that also have three points on their card at No. 2 but are behind by three markers on goal difference after the opening weekend of the league.

After a goalless halftime, JPV drew the first blood as team captain Takashi Odawara was left unmarked in the 56th minute and notched the first goal of the match.

Global quickly recovered after Aguinaldo tied the game at 1-1 with a shot from a set piece in the 59th minute.

JPV’s back was caught with a hand ball from inside the box that led to the penalty shot of Mulders in the 61st minute that proved to be the final goal of the contest.

“Well, we won the game from behind. It doesn’t matter how we won but the important thing is that we got the three points. It is very important for a team to win in their first game in every tournament,” said Global Cebu head coach Marjo Allado.

“The win is a good sign for Global. Regarding the game, we started slow but we are still adjusting especially with our new player,” added Allado, referring to former Magew FC standout Sekou Sylla.

The other match between newbie clubs Ilocos United FC and Davao Aguilas FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Quirino Stadium in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.