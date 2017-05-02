Global Cebu collides with Cambodia’s Beoung Ket Angkor today

Global Cebu FC guns for a spot in the knockout round of 16 as it battles Cambodia’s Beoung Ket Angkor FC in the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The reigning Philippine champions currently hold the top spot of Group F with a record of 4-0-1 (win-draw-loss) for a total of 12 points while the Cambodian side is at No. 3 with 1-1-3.

Global has won its last two games to stay on top of their group.

Global Cebu stunned group favorites Johor Darul Ta’zim FC of Malaysia, 3-2, in their previous home game last April 5 then beat Magwe FC, 4-2, in Myanmar last April 19.

On the other hand, Beoung Ket Angkor is coming off a disappointing 0-3 loss against Johor in their home turf in Phnom Penh.

According to Patrick Deyto, the team’s first choice goalkeeper, they expect a tough match against the Cambodian club.

“We are expecting a difficult game tomorrow. We have the same sense of urgency as our last games. It is a must win game for us,” said Deyto in the pre-game news conference at the Century Park Hotel in Manila on Tuesday.

Global beat Beoung Ket in their first encounter, 2-0, at the latter’s home court behind the brace of veteran Paul Mulders.

“We played against them already before and they are a really good team. We need to play at our 100 percent tomorrow to get that three points,” Deyto added.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC seeks an important win against Tampines Rovers FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore to advance to the next round.

Ceres Negros is tied with Vietnam’s Ha Noi FC in Group G with eight points each but the Busmen hold a five-point advantage against the latter to take the provisional pole position.

Tampines Rovers are No. 3 with a 2-0-3 record for six points.