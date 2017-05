Global Cebu FC ended their campaign in the preliminary round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup on top of Group F after beating Cambodian side Beoung Ket Angkor FC, 3-1, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium late Wednesday evening.

With the win, Global Cebu advanced to the knockout zonal semifinals with 15 points on a 5-0-1 (win-draw-loss) record.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES