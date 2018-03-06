Global Cebu FC takes on Myanmar squad

Global Cebu FC guns for a breakthrough victory when it battles the formidable Yangon United FC today in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone at the Thuwunna Stadium in Myanmar.

The People’s Club will attempt to tame the Lions in their 6:30 p.m. (8 p.m. in Manila) tiff, which marks the first meeting of the two clubs.

Global Cebu is coming off a 1-1 draw against Bali United FC of Indonesia last February 27 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Marjo Allado’s men absorbed a slim 0-1 loss to FLC Thanh Hóa of Vietnam in their opening game. The Cebuanos fell to the bottom of Group G’s four-team table with a lone marker and an away-goal disadvantage to Bali United.

The Philippines Football League runner-up must also deal with the possible absence of forward Curt Dizon, who suffered an injury during their 1-2 loss to JPV Marikina FC in the season-opening game of the domestic top flight. Dizon scored Global’s goal in its stalemate against Bali.

Yangon United, on the other hand, leads the group with six wins and remains as the only unbeaten team after two games.

The Burmese powerhouse first mauled Bali, 3-1, behind former Global import forward Sekou Sylla then beat Than Hóa at home, 2-1.

Meanwhile, defending Asean zone champion Ceres Negros FC is seeking to get back on the winning track as it squares off with reigning Burmese titlist Shan United FC at press time at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

The Yellow Busmen salvaged a 1-1 draw with last year’s finals foe Home United FC as Super Herrera notched a late equalizer at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore last week.