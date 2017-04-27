Global Cebu hopes to duplicate AFC Cup success in PFL

Global Cebu FC hopes to duplicate its success in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup group stage as it begins a new journey in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Global is currently on top in Group F of the AFC Cup and is now a win away from clinching a spot in the knockout phase against Cambodia’s Boeung Ket Angkor FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on May 3.

“I’m sure the experience in the AFC Cup will help. The experience that we had there, playing against that kind of competition, will certainly allow the team to be [confident]in any tough competition domestically,” said Global Cebu chief executive Dan Palami.

The Cebu-based club will open its campaign in the PFL with a match against JPV Marikina FC at a still to be determined venue on May 7.

Last season, Global achieved a rare feat in the domestic level clinching two championships in the United Football League (UFL), the country’s former top-flight tournament.

“We want to get an incredible season this year as well, that’s the only option that we are looking at. That is what Global FC is all about,” he said.

But Palami admitted the journey to the PFL top wouldn’t be easy.

“Everybody has totally upgraded their game and the new teams even. I think they will be pulling off some surprise so we better be ready and make sure that Global stays on top after everything has been played,” he said.

Global Cebu will be banking on Azkals stars Misagh Baha­doran, Hikaru Minegeshi, Dennis Villanueva, Amani Aguinaldo and Patrick Deyto as they try to dominate the PFL.

Meanwhile, Palami revealed that their new home ground at the Cebu City Sports Complex is being renovated to host their games later this season.

“We are currently fixing the pitch there. I think we will be playing two home games here [Manila] before we play the rest of the games there. I think its being readied,” said Palami.

Global was previously registered in Tacloban, Leyte as a football association and now decided to choose Cebu, one of football’s hotspots in the Visayas region, for the PFL.

We have a lot of fans there that are waiting for us to really start our games,” he added.