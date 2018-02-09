Global Cebu plunges into AFC Cup action

Global Cebu FC kicks off its campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2018 when it tackles FLC Thanh Hóa FC today at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The People’s Club collides with hosts Lam Son Warriors at 4:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. in Manila).

“An away game is always tough way to start a tournament with but we will give our best to have a good result tomorrow,” said Global Cebu head coach Marjo Allado.

Team skipper and goalkeeper Patrick Deyto echoed his coach’s sentiment and determination.

“I agree with our coach that playing away from home is always hard but we will do everything to get the full three points.

Global was seeded into one of the Asean zone’s three groups after a runner-up finish in the domestic top flight Philippines Football League.

Last year, the Cebuano booters had a fiery run until Singapore’s Home United FC stopped them in the zonal semifinals with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

The Visayan powerhouse squad recently beefed up its roster with the signing of Curt Dizon, Daniel Gadia, Chima Uzoka, Lee Jeongmin, Jinggoy Valmayor and Jordan Jarvis.

It was a crucial step after Global lost Azkals standouts Misagh Bahadoran (to Perak TBG FA), Hikaru Minegishi (Pattaya United FC) and Amani Aguinaldo (Ceres Negros FC).

FLC Than Hóa, on the other hand, was relegated to the second-tier continental club competition after failing to enter the top-tier AFC Champions League 2018 main tourney.

Besides Vietnamese second-placer Thanh Hóa, Global is also set to battle Indonesia’s Bali United FC and Myanmar’s Yangon United FC.

Meanwhile, domestic champion Ceres Negros will start its campaign against Cambodia’s Boeung Ket FC on February 13 at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.