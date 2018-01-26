Global Cebu signs 3 ex-Meralco stalwarts

Global Cebu FC has continued signing new players and so is Davao Aguilas FC in the ongoing 2018 Philippines Football League (PFL) transfer window.

The People’s Club recently signed former FC Meralco Manila players Curt Dizon, Daniel Gadia and Lee Jeong-min in preparation for the upcoming PFL season and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup this year.

After suiting up for the now defunct Sparks for almost three years, Dizon was elated to be back in the People’s Club.

“I was really gutted by the news of Meralco (folding up). It was a sad day for Filipino football but I am looking forward to starting this new journey with Global again,” said Dizon.

The 23-year old striker said that he is excited to help his former club in its 2018 AFC Cup campaign, which will begin on February 13.

“I can’t wait to get out there. I want to thank Global for this opportunity and hopefully we can continue to make history,” said the Azkals standout.

Gadia was picked up by the last season’s runner-up to boost its midfield while Korean defender Jeongmin was tapped to reinforce the defensive line along with Brazilian booter Wesley Dos Santos.

Global earlier obtained the services of ex-Sparks Jinggoy Valmayor and goalkeeper Junjun Badelic.

The Visayan powerhouse club recently won a friendly pre-season match against Malaysian squad Sabah FA, 5-1, behind Rufo Sanchez’s hat trick. Dizon also chipped in a goal in the blowout victory.

Davao Aguilas, meanwhile, acquired former JPV Marikina players Takashi Odawara and Satoshi Otomo, former Meralco Manila center back Tyler Matas, former Kaya FC-Makati midfielder Adam Reed and Korean footballer Kim Sung-min.

Kim, a 5-foot-9 forward, previously played for Ulsan Hyundai FC and Chungju Hummel FC in the Korean top flight K-League.

Kim is expected to team up with national squad star Phil Younghusband and Australian forward Harrison Sawyer in Davao’s frontline.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA