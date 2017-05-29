Global in crucial match vs Home United

Global Cebu FC braces for a tough challenge when it battles Home United FC today in the final leg of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean Zonal semifinals at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Squandering the home field advantage the last time out, Global has to contain the host Home United, needing at least to pull off a 1-nil win in order to advance to the zonal finals.

The first leg saw the two teams wound up in a 2-2 draw at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on May 16.

However, the result went to the advantage of the Singaporean side as it netted two goals courtesy of Adam Swandi and the last minute effort by striker Stipe Plazibat.

The Cebu-based club also suffered another blow after Amani Aguinaldo incurred two yellow cards, forcing him to miss the all-important second leg.

Aguinaldo proved to be a vital cog in Global’s offense in the first leg as the defender scored the second goal early in the second half but was sent off in the 76th minute.

The winner will go up against either Ceres Negros FC, the other Filipino club in the running for the AFC Cup, or Johor Darul Ta’zim FC of Malaysia.