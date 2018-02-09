Global cyberfraud gang’s ‘co-founder’ arrested

BANGKOK: A Russian man accused of co-running a global cybercrime network shuttered in a US-led crackdown this week has been arrested in Bangkok and will face extradition, Thai police said Friday.

Sergey Medvedev, 31, is accused of co-founding the “Infraud Organization,” an online network that stole and sold credit card and other personal identity data, causing $530 million in losses, according to US authorities.

On Wednesday the US Department of Justice indicted 36 people of racketeering conspiracy and other crimes for their roles in the crime syndicate.

Thirteen defendants hailing from around the globe were arrested in the US and six other countries, including Australia, the UK, France, Italy, Kosovo and Serbia.

Medvedev was not listed as one of the 36 suspects charged this week but was described in the indictment as co-administrator of the network with its Ukraine founder Svyatoslav Bondarenko, who remains at large.

Masked cops armed with automatic weapons swooped on his Bangkok condo on February 2, making the arrest before US justice officials indicted other alleged members of the ring.

“[Medvedev] is now being detained at Bangkok Remand Prison waiting for US authorities to take him for prosecution in the US,” said Nuthapon Rattanamongkolsak, a Thai officer from the Crime Suppression Division.

The US Embassy in Bangkok declined to comment.

The Russian national frequently traveled in and out of Thailand over the past six years on tourist visas, the officer said.

