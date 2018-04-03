Global-Estate 2017 profit jumps 45%

GLOBAL-ESTATE Resorts, Inc. (GERI) reported double-digit growth in 2017 net income, which it said was supported by an increased land bank and tourism estate expansions.

GERI told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday that net income last year soared 45 percent to P1.6 billion, inclusive of a one-off gain of P113 million, from P1.1 billion in 2016.

Net income attributable to parent Megaworld Corp. rose 56 percent to P1.5 billion from the P966 million booked in 2016.

Real estate sales, which account for 70 percent of GERI’s business, rose 4 percent to P4.5 billion last year from P4.4 billion in the previous year, mostly coming from its residential projects in Alabang West, Boracay Newcoast, and Twin Lakes.

Rental income, on the other hand, surged 54 percent to P161 million.

The company opened its first full-scale mall in 2017, the P2-billion Southwoods Mall in Southwoods City, Biñan, Laguna.

The company continued to aggressively complete its residential projects during the year as realized gross profits from prior years’ sales soared 112 percent to P819 million from the previous year’s P386 million.

“In the next three years, we will be introducing more integrated lifestyle communities where nature becomes the focal point of our developments. Our existing land bank offers abundant nature reserves that we want to further nurture and preserve as part of our communities,” GERI President Monica Salomon said.

Late last year, GERI launched a new integrated lifestyle community, the 300-hectare The Hamptons Caliraya in Lumban-Cavinti, Laguna which will feature lakeside residential villages and villas, a town center, two 18-hole golf courses and clubhouses, and a Marina club offering water sports activities such as boating, jet ski, kayaking, as well as a shophouse district and a resort hotel district.

The residential part, called Hamptons Village, which will be near the lake and will have its own clubhouse and private marina, will cover 11 hectares. It will offer residential lots ranging in size from 500 square meters (sqm) to 2,100 sqm in size.

To date, GERI has in its portfolio five tourism estates and two integrated lifestyle communities across the country covering more than 3,000 hectares of land bank.