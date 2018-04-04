Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. leads tree-growing campaign in Tagaytay

As nature nourishes us with unwavering affection, we should also take it upon ourselves to give back to her by taking care of the environment.

This was the heartfelt message shared by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) President Monica T. Salomon, as she affirmed the company’s commitment to developing sustainable integrated communities through a tree-growing project at Twin Lakes, the company’s 1,200-hectare tourism township near Tagaytay.

GERI, Megaworld’s subsidiary brand for integrated tourism estates, organized the activity as part of its “I Love Nature” campaign series dedicated to cultivating the company’s enduring pact with Mother Nature. With a hundred employee-volunteers in tow, 152 seedlings of flowering trees now surround the almost-completed Twin Lakes Hotel.

The seedlings include 38 pieces of Ardisia (Ardisia Pyramidalis), which can grow to as tall as 10 meters; 38 pieces of Dita (Alstonia Scholaris), an evergreen tropical tree that can grow up to 20 meters; 38 pieces of Ipil (Instia Bijuga), a medium-sized flowering tree that can grow from 20-40 meters in height and lends a temperate vibe by shedding its leaves every year; and 38 pieces of Banaba (Lagerstroemia Speciosa), a deciduous sub-canopy tree that can grow up to 15 meters tall.

“These trees are meant to be part of the landscape design of Twin Lakes,” says Karen Maderazo, vice-president for human resources, GERI. “We organized this program, primarily, to strengthen the foundation of our environment campaigns and help nurture the culture of care that we have been championing with our employees at GERI,” she adds.

Maderazo also noted that GERI’s “I Love Nature” campaign is meant to reinforce the commitment of GERI employees to the environment, which becomes an extended amenity in all of the company’s integrated lifestyle communities and developments.

Twin Lakes engages its guests with a promise of a one-of-a-kind nature experience. Hailed as one of the must-experience, go-to destinations south of Manila, Twin Lakes truly reinforces its appeal as a place that will only get better as nature blossoms to its full beauty over time.