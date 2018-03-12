Global eyes crucial win vs Yangon in AFC Cup

Fighting for tournament life, Global Cebu FC collides with the formidable Yangon United FC of Myanmar today in the Asian Football Confederation Cup (AFC) Cup 2018 Asean zone group stage at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The struggling People’s Club tries to keep its semifinals hope alive in its 7:30 p.m. tussle with the group-leading Lions.

“At the moment, we cannot afford to drop points for us to stay in the competition. So, our focus is to win the game,” said Global Cebu head coach Marjo Alldo

Global sank further down Group G’s cellar after absorbing a 0-3 defeat to Yangon United in their first encounter last Wednesday at the Thuwunna Stadium

With only a lone point to show from a 1-1 home draw with Indonesia’s Bali United FC, another loss for the Cebuanos will boot them out of the race for the outright berth to the zonal semifinals.

Marjo Allado will pin his hopes anew on Spanish striker Rufo Sanchez, Trinidadian forward Darryl Roberts and local standout Paolo Bugas. Azkals forward Curt Dizon is still out as he is still nursing an arm injury.

“This is a very important game. We are up against the group leader and we have to find a way how to beat this opponent,” said Allado.

Fortunately for Global, its former striker Sekou Sylla along with Thein Zaw will not be playing for Yangon due to suspension. Sylla struck a brace in the Burmese club’s huge home win over the Filipino squad.

Still, Yangon is expected to come out aggressive as it guns for a spot in the playoffs.The Myo Min Tun-mentored squad leads the four-team group with nine points built on three wins in as many games.