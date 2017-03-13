Global faces acid test in AFC Cup

Global FC braces for its biggest test yet as it faces Malaysian powerhouse and former champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC in their Group F match in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup on Tuesday in Malaysia.

The reigning Philippine champions, who are on top of the standings with two straight wins for six points, hope to make it three in a row in their 8:45 p.m. encounter against one of Malaysia’s formidable clubs.

The Dan Palami-owned club scored a 1-0 home win against Myanmar’s Magwe FC in Manila through Misagh Bahadoran’s strike then followed it up with a 2-0 conquest of Cambodian side Boeung Ket Angkor FC courtesy of the brace of veteran midfielder Paul Mulders.

JDT was held to a shocking 1-1 draw by Magwe, 1-1, in their meeting at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon last March 7.

The Malaysian Super League side won the AFC Cup in 2015.

JDT is currently No. 2 in Group F with a 1-1-0 (win-draw-loss) card for four points.

Meanwhile, Bacolod’s Ceres Negros FC is scheduled to play against Felda United FC of Malaysia in Group G at their home ground at the Panaad Park and Stadium on Wednesday.

The Busmen are seated on top of the rankings of their cluster with four points following a win and a draw while Felda are at the bottom with just a point in their record.

Ceres thrashed Singaporean club Tampines Rovers FC, 5-0, in front of their local fans in Bacolod via the two-goal performance of Spaniard Bienvenido Maranon last week.